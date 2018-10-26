Boateng rescues Sassuolo to pull off tie vs Bologna

Reggio Emilia (Italy), Oct 28 (IANS) Veteran Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng on Sunday netted Sassuolo’s late 2-2 equaliser against Bologna to secure a point for his side in the Serie A standings.

With this tie, Sassuolo provisionally holds seventh place in the Italian league standings with 15 points, while Bologna is in 16th place with nine points, pending the remaining matches, reports Efe.

Bologna forward Rodrigo Palacio needed less than two minutes to get the visiting side on the scoreboard, making the most of an assist by striker Federico Santander.

Bologna’s joy was short-lived as Brazilian defender Marlon drew level for Sassuolo 15 minutes later with an assist from Italy forward Domenico Berardi, and the first half ended at 1-1.

After the break, Senegal left-back Ibrahima Mbaye gave Bologna the lead one more time, scoring the second goal in the 56th minute off an assist from Costa Rica defender Giancarlo Gonzalez.

With just five minutes to go before second-half stoppage time, Sassuolo was handed a lucky break when substitute Boateng successfully converted a penalty kick and salvaged the match.

