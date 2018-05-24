Bob cut in rose gold hues: Hair trend this year

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Try new looks, experiment with your hair colour with shades of coffee or the new rose gold on a bob cut or a top knot, suggest experts.

Samay Dutta, Director at NOIR and Sargam Dhawan, Director, DAFNI India, have listed a few trending hair colours and hair styles you could try out for a change:

* Colour your hair in coffee hues in the same old balayage technique but in strong dark espresso or soft latte brew shade.

One of the biggest hits this summer is the shade rose brown. A perfect shade for the summer, the hue of brown shade concocted with pink rose is just what is left to try this year.

* Put some drama into the hairstyle. One way to opt for it is by volumising your regular braids. It looks more amazing with curly hair.

* Deep middle part your hair and you can pull off any silhouette with that. Be it any length, blobs or ultra long locks, deep middle parts accessorised with barrettes and pins, would give your simple look a glamorous touch.

* The bob cut is here to stay. You can wear it straight, curly, or wavy. This is the season to be brave and embrace a super-short hairstyle. Whether you have thick hair or fine, bobbed haircuts and the chin-skimming styles are a winner regardless. We’re talking a minimalist style that lets you wash and go.

It stays away from too many layers, and it works super well for fine hair. Some adventurous ladies are bringing it up to ear-length, but we always love the chin-grazing length.

* A 1960s flip is a look that’s eternally cool. Variations date back all the way to the bubble flip in the era. These days almost anything goes when it comes to end bends, from the slightest beachy waves to full-on vintage vibes.

You can give a fresh spin to the vintage look by keeping the top flat. To get this look, start with dry hair. Using a curling iron, curl just the ends of hair.

* Combine two classic styles – the half-up-half-down and the top knot, to create this singularly great look. It can be styled for a chic date night look or a lazy sunday, but the thing we love most about this look is how versatile it is with all hair lengths and textures.

To get the look, let your hair dry, then make a horizontal part from ear to ear. Twist hair up into a top knot, then secure with a ponytail holder.

–IANS

