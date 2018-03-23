Bobbitised Kerala godman gets his genital back

Kochi, March 27 (IANS) A self-claimed Kerala godman who was bobbitised last year got his genital back through surgery on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old controversial godman told the media on the occasion that more than one person was to blame for the crime.

As his genital was restored, the man said it was after 280 days that he was able to urinate freely.

“While I claimed then that I myself did it so as to get away from further trouble, the truth is that the same people whom I helped were behind this act and more than one person did it,” he said in the presence of doctors at a private hospital after the surgery.

He added that he suffered a lot during this period and at one point even told the doctors to completely remove his genital.

The horrific attack happened in May when Hari Swami — the godman — was resting at the home of one of his friends and followers in the state capital.

Soon after the attack, he was rushed to a hospital and an emergency surgery was done to refix his genital which had been severed.

The first report said the attack was done by a 23-year-old lady as he was harassing her. It was later said he did it himself, while a third version said it was done by some others.

“Some bigwigs are against me and working against me,” the godman added.

