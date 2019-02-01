Boca move into Superliga Argentina top four

Buenos Aires, Feb 4 (IANS) Defending champions Boca Juniors struck either side of half-time to defeat Godoy Cruz 2-0 in the Superliga Argentina standings.

Dario Benedetto opened the scoring from the penalty spot at the Bombonera on Sunday after Carlos Tevez was brought down by Facundo Cobos, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mauro Zarate made it 2-0 in the second-half stoppage time with a curling free kick into the top left corner.

Boca are now fourth in the 26-team standings with 31 points from 16 matches, 11 points behind leaders Racing Club, who defeated Huracan 3-1 on Sunday.

Copa Libertadores champions River Plate secured their second win in five days by overcoming Velez Sarsfield 2-1 away from home. Despite their improved recent form, River remain seventh with 25 points.

In Sunday’s only other match, Newell’s Old Boys drew 0-0 at Union.

–IANS

