Boca move to within touching distance of Argentine title

Buenos Aires, May 7 (IANS) Ramon Abila scored twice in the last 15 minutes as Boca Juniors edged closer to the Superliga Argentina football title with a 2-0 victory over Union Santa Fe.

Abila scored from two Cristian Pavon assists to net his eighth and ninth goals of the campaign at Boca’s Bombonera stadium on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result means that the Buenos Aires outfit need only a draw from either of their last two matches — against Gimnasia on Wednesday and Huracan on Sunday — to win their second consecutive top-flight title.

Boca have 56 points from 25 games, while second-placed Godoy Cruz have 53 points from 26 games in the 28-team championship where each team plays each other once.

Union are ninth, 16 points off the pace.

In other matches on Sunday, Patronato won 2-1 at Temperley, Gimnasia drew 2-2 at Independiente, Lanus held hosts Tigre to a goalless draw and Racing Club won 2-1 at Estudiantes.

