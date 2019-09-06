Bodies of a man, a woman found in Paharganj park

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Bodies of a man and a woman, in their early twenties, were found in a park in the Paharganj area of Central Delhi on Thursday. Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide by consuming some poisonous substance, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Vipin Kumar and Saroj, both residents of Mahendergarh in Haryana.

According to a PCR call, two bodies were spotted lying in the park in the Paharganj area. The police found no injury marks on the bodies, which were shifted to Lady Harding Medical Hospital.

The preliminary enquiry revealed that they were missing from Mahendergarh since Tuesday. Through the Mahendergarh police, their families has been informed about the incident.

