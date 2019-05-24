Bodies of abducted youths found in Nawada, Gaya

Patna, May 29 (IANS) Bodies of five youths, including three of those abducted from Jamui were found in Nawada and two others in Gaya on Wednesday, police in Bihar said.

The three youths who were abducted on May 24 from Jamui district, their bodies were found from a field in Kauakaul in Nawada, Kauakaul police station in-charge Manoj Kumar said.

Kumar said prima facie it appeared that they were murdered elsewhere and the bodies were dumped at that deserted location.

Two other bodies were found near a canal in Shetghati in Gaya, Shetghati police station in-charge Uday Shankar confirmed.

