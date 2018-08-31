Bodies of five who fell into river found

Guwahati, Sep 5 (IANS) The bodies of five members of a family who drowned after their vehicle plunged into the Dikhow river in Assam were found on Wednesday – four days after the tragedy.

Divers from the Indian Navy, Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as people from near Dechial village where the accident took place had started the rescue efforts on Saturday evening.

“We could trace the vehicle about 12 feet away from the place where the vehicle fell into the river,” an NDRF official said.

On September 1, businessman Haren Bora, his mother, wife and two teenaged daughters were returning to their home in Sivasagar district from his sister’s house.

On reaching Dechial village, their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the Dikhow river, which was in spate.

–IANS

ah/in/mr