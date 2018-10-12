Bodies of mountaineers reach Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Oct 14 (IANS) The bodies of nine climbers who died on a Himalayan peak in western Nepal after their camp was devastated by a severe storm were taken back to Kathmandu on Sunday.

A five-member South Korean expedition team and four Nepali guides went missing at the base camp of Mount Gurja, located at 3,500 meters (11,483 feet), when a snowstorm struck and killed all of them, reports Efe news.

A helicopter began retrieving the victims’ corpses on Sunday after strong winds halted rescue operations the day before.

–IANS

