Bodies of three teenaged boys fished out at Juhu Beach

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Rescue agencies on Friday managed to fish out the bodies of three teenagers who had drowned off the famed Juhu Beach on Thursday evening, officials said here.

All residents of D. N. Nagar in Andheri west, they were identified as Fardeen Saudagar, Sohail S. Khan and Nazir Gazi, all aged 17.

The bodies were recovered following aerial searches by an Indian Coast Guard helicopter on Friday.

However, another 17-year old boy Faisal Shaikh continues to be missing and is presumed drowned after over 24 hours as the search operations were called off at dusk Friday.

Their companion, Wasim S. Khan, 22, had been rescued Thursday by life guards posted on the beach who informed of the other four friends who were swept away by the huge waves in the Arabian Sea

They had gone for a swim but were trapped in the choppy sea waters, strong undercurrents and heavy winds at that time, opposite the Godrej Bungalow.

Since Thursday evening, braving the rough seas, divers and swimmers of multiple agencies including Indian Navy, the Coast Guard, and the Fire Brigade had launched a search, and managed to find three bodies so far.

–IANS

