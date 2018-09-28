Body goes missing from Goa morgue, probe ordered

Panaji, Sep 29 (IANS) The Goa Health Ministry has ordered a probe after the body of a 24-year-old youth went missing on Saturday from the mortuary of the Goa Medical College (GMC), officials said.

The GMC is the state’s biggest government medical facility.

“The ministry has decided to suspend the head of the anatomy division of the GMC and a probe has been ordered,” a Goa Health Ministry spokesperson said.

Earlier on Saturday, the family of the deceased — Yanush Gonsalves, 24, who hailed from the village of Aldona in North Goa — were in for a shock when they were informed that morgue officials could not trace the body.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane is expected to address the media on the issue later on Saturday evening.

