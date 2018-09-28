Body missing from Goa morgue, probe ordered

Panaji, Sep 29 (IANS) The Congress in Goa has demanded the immediate dismissal of state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, after the body of a 24-year-old youngster on Saturday was reported missing from the morgue of the state’s biggest hospital, the Goa Medical College.

Speaking to reporters, Rane announced a probe and immediate suspension of three officials attached to the hospital.

“Rane is playing with the sentiments of the dead and their family,” said Congress spokesperson Urfan Mulla.

Earlier today, members of the Gonsalves family were shocked when they turned up at the hospital’s morgue to claim the remains of 24-year-old Januz Gonsalves, but were told that the body could not be traced.

“Through the Health Secretary I have initiated an inquiry. Instructions have also been given to suspend three officials, including the head of department. Such a lapse cannot be excused,” Rane said.

