Srinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) The body of a shopkeeper who was abducted on October 3 was found on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district, police said.

Tawseef Ahmad Ganai was abducted by unidentified gunmen from Unisoo village.

“His body was found in an apple orchard in Harwan village,” police sources said.

