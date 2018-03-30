Body of abducted Kashmiri youth recovered

Srinagar, April 6 (IANS) The headless body of a youth who was abducted by militants earlier this week, was recovered on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said.

The body of 25-year old Manzoor Ahmad Bhat was found in an orchard in Hajin area.

Police sources said Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants had abducted the slain youth and his father, Abdul Gafar Bhat from Hajin area on Wednesday.

“The father had managed to escape from the clutches of his abductors although he sustained a bullet injury. He is now being treated,” the sources added.

Earlier this week, militants had abducted and killed another youth in the same area.

–IANS

