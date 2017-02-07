Body of actress found in Kolkata flat

Kolkata, Feb 8 (IANS) The body of an upcoming model-turned actress Bitasta Saha was found at her South Kolkata apartment on Tuesday night, police said.

Saha, who has acted in some films and tele-serials, was found hanging and the veins on her hand slit after her family members broke open the door of her apartment.

The 28-year-old actress’s family member had gone looking for her in the flat, where she stayed alone, as Saha was incommunicado for the last few days.

Personnel from the Garfa police station were informed, who rushed in and brought down the body. It has now been sent for post mortem.

Prima facie police were suspecting suicide.

–IANS

