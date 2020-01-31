Body of Jaish terrorist recovered in Kashmir

New Delhi/Srinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) The dead body of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Rayees Dar was recovered two weeks after an encounter in which two soldiers of the Indian security forces were killed in south Kashmir.

Special Police Officer (SPO) Shehbaz Ahmad of Jammu & Kashmir Police and an Army soldier were killed in the encounter with Jaish terrorists at Awantipora on January 21.

Though it was reported that two Jaish terrorists had also been killed, their bodies were not immediately recovered. While foreign terrorist Saifullah’s body was later retrieved, police found only Rayees’ arms, an Ak47 and two magazines, at the time.

The police recovered Rayees’ body on Thursday. He hailed from Tral in Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

–IANS

aat/arm