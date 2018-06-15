Body of man who came from Dubai found in Kashmir

Jammu, June 17 (IANS) The body of a 50-year-old man who came home from Dubai to celebrate Eid was found on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Police said the body of Muhammad Sadiq of Dhegrote village was found in a stream in Manjkote area.

“He had reportedly come from Dubai to celebrate Eid with his family,” a police officer said. “Relatives of the victim said he left his home on Saturday morning to offer Eid prayers but did not return.”

An investigation is on to find out what happened to the man.

–IANS

sq/mr