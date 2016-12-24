Body of missing Bengal youth found

Kolkata, Dec 24 (IANS) The decomposed body of a youth, who was missing for the last 22 days, was recovered from a railway godown here, police said on Saturday, adding he had been kidnapped and murdered.

“The body of M. Junaid was recovered in a decomposed state from a railway godown in North Kolkata’s Kashipur area late on Friday,” said inspector-in charge Monirul Mollah.

According to police, Junaid was kidnapped on December 2 by two acquaintances and murdered a day later.

“Two youth named Sultan Alam and Seikh Dilawar, who were detained in relation to the kidnapping, have confessed to murdering Junaid. Both the accused have been arrested,” the officer said, adding that apart from kidnapping, charges of murder and causing disappearance of evidence have been slapped on them.

–IANS

mgr/bdc/vd