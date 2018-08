Ghaziabad, Aug 4 (IANS) The police on Saturday recovered the body of a missing five-year-old child wrapped in a gunny bag from the roof of a house belonging to the victim’s neighbour.

The child, identified as Rashi, was reported missing by her parents since Aug 2 from Adarsh Nagar locality of Khoda, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

— IANS

