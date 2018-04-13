Body of missing Delhi trekker found in Manali hills

Manali, April 17 (IANS) The body of a trekker from New Delhi who went missing for seven days in the snow-bound mountains in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali was found on Tuesday, police said.

Rescuers traced the body of Akhil Chadha, 30, after massive search operation from the Hamta Pass in Kullu district, police said.

Chadha was trekking along with 12 people, who were accompanying a guide and potters, when he went missing on April 10.

The parents of the missing trekker had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information about his whereabouts.

The body was traced in a deep trench, police said. His bag and trekking stick were traced on Monday.

“There is no injury mark on the trekker’s body. Prime facie it seems that he died of cold climatic conditions and inhospitable terrain,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Sher Singh told IANS.

The cause of the death could be ascertained after the autopsy, he added.

The local administration got over 40 trekkers, comprising police, locals and trekkers of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, involved in the rescue operation.

Two Indian Air Force choppers also carried out search in the snow-covered hills on Saturday.

–IANS

vg/vd