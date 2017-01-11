Body of worker who died in Abu Dhabi fire reaches Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 11 (IANS) Body of one of the five Indian workers who died in a fire in Abu Dhabi in October last year was Wednesday flown in here, officials said.

The body of Pitla Naresh, a native of Kamareddy district of Telangana, reached Hyderabad airport from Abu Dhabi. It was accompanied by his brother Pitla Swamy.

The body was then transported to his village in an ambulance arranged by the state authorities.

Five workers from Telangana were killed the fire accident occurred in labour camp Reem Island on October 19. They were working for Gulf Dunes Landscaping & Agricultural Services Company.

The NRI Department of the Telangana government had requested the Indian embassy to make arrangements for sending back the bodies.

The Indian embassy has informed the officials of NRI department in Telangana that bodies of Rakesh Thota, Prakash Malavath, Abhilesh Gandla and Naresh Muchindla are yet to be identified.

The department has been asked to prepare one close relative each of the deceased for journey to Abu Dhabi to give DNA samples.

The embassy asked the company to arrange visas, tickets, accommodation and all logistic help for the relatives of the deceased.

–IANS

ms/vd