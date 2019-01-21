Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Jalandhar-based bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman has joined the cast of upcoming film “Marjaavaan”.

Director Milap Zaveri on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of Ghuman, a vegetarian bodybuilder.

“World’s biggest vegetarian bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman joins ‘Marjaavaan’… Mass, muscle, masala,” Zaveri wrote alongside the image where Ghuman is seen flaunting his body.

Superstar Salman Khan had during the release of “Kick” launched the trailer of Ghuman’s film “Roar – Tigers of Sunderbans”, which captures the tumultuous relationship between a man and a beast.

“Marjaavaan” features Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Shaad Randhawa and Tara Sutaria among others. Riteish will play a dwarf in the film.

It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani’s Emmay Entertainment.

–IANS

dc/rb/mr