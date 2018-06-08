Boeing, AIESL launch accelerated apprenticeship programme

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Aerospace major Boeing and Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) on Thursday inaugurated the Air India-Boeing Accelerated Apprenticeship Programme to skill Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) in India.

According to Boeing, a lack of practical skills and training have resulted in low employability of AMEs, of which only 2 per cent receive type-rated licenses.

“To fill this need gap, Boeing and AIESL announced the launch the Accelerated AME Apprenticeship Programme in 2017,” Boeing said in a statement.A

“The programme has so far received a huge response with over 1,300 applications for the entrance examination which was held online across 10 cities in India.”

