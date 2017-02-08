Boeing announces setting up of Boeing Defence India

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Global defence and aviation major Boeing on Wednesday announced setting up of Boeing Defence India (BDI), a local business entity, to support the company’s future growth in the country, said a company statement.

“The BDI will serve as a framework enabling us to draw on the growth and productivity benefits that India can offer Boeing,” said Leanne Caret, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India, will lead the new entity, said the statement.

“Boeing has made accelerated investments to grow the manufacturing, skill development and engineering scale in the country,” Kumar was quoted in the release as having said.

“With BDI, Boeing will expand its engagement with India’s Ministry of Defence to deliver advanced capability and readiness to India’s military customers and to develop a competitive supplier base in the country that is integrated into Boeing’s global supply chain,” Kumar added.

In recent years, India has procured C-17 Globemaster III, a heavy lift aircraft, P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft and Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Boeing.

The BDI will oversee company’s recent investments in India including the Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd (TBAL) joint venture, the C-17 simulator training centre, Boeing’s sourcing and manufacturing activities, sales and marketing activities and the engineering centre expansion.

–IANS

rs/nir/vt