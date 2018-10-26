Boeing “deeply saddened” by Indonesia’s plane crash

Chicago, Oct 30 (IANS) The Boeing Company said that it was “deeply saddened” by the loss of Indonesia’s Lion Air Flight JT 610, which crashed into the sea off western Indonesia with 189 people on board.

“Boeing is providing technical assistance at the request and under the direction of government authorities investigating the accident,” the Chicago-based plane maker said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 of Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta at around 0610 a.m. local time. Indonesia’s national Search and Rescue Agency said that all the 189 people on board might have died.

Two black boxes of the ill-fated aircraft have been located, and Boeing said all inquiries about this accident investigation must be directed to the investigating authority in charge, the National Transportation Safety Committee of Indonesia.

