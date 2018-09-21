Boeing lands into Pacific lagoon

Palikir (Micronesia), Sep 28 (IANS) A Boeing 737-800 aircraft has come down in a lagoon off Chuuk International Airport in Micronesia in the Pacific Ocean. Details are still unclear.

The cause of the incident is not yet known but media reports said it had overshot the runway while attempting to land.

Images shared on social media on Friday showed the plane Air Niugini plane, from Papua New Guinea (PNG), sitting in shallow water just off the coast.

Passengers could be seen being picked up in small boats, the BBC reported.

Air investigation authorities in Papua New Guinea told the BBC there were no reports of any serious injuries.

The aircraft was reportedly flying from the island of Pohnpei in Micronesia to Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, stopping at Micronesia’s Weno island on the way.

An official from the PNG air aviation authorities said investigators were preparing to travel to Micronesia.

Micronesia is made up of four island states: Pohnpei, Kosrae, Chuuk and Yap with palm-shaded beaches, wreck-filled dives and ancient ruins. Sunken basalt temples and burial vaults extend out into one of the lagoons.

–IANS

