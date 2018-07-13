Boeing wins $98.4 billion in plane deals

London, July 20 (IANS) Boeing on Thursday said it won $98.4 billion in plane deals from 21 customers at the Farnborough International Air Show, according to a media report.

The announced deals were for 673 planes, including 145 aircraft already in Boeing’s backlog at the start of the industry gathering, said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s commercial plane sales chief, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Boeing’s 737 single-aisle program won the lion’s share of the deals with 564 aircraft-order announcements, the Dow Jones report added.

Boeing added that it won more than $2.1 billion in military and commercial-services deals.

–IANS

ahm/