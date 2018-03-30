Bogdan leads Sorribes Tormo at rain-interrupted Monterrey Open

Monterrey (Mexico), April 5 (IANS) Sixth-seeded Romanian Ana Bogdan was leading Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 4-3, 30-30 when rain halted play at the Monterrey Open here.

The 115th-ranked Sorribes Tormo was having a miserable day on serve when that second-round match was suspended, having double-faulted 10 times through a set and a half on Wednesday, reports Efe.

Seven of those double faults came in her first four service games of the second set, in which she has already been broken on three occasions.

Even so, she is two points away from tying the set at 4-4 thanks to a pair of breaks of the 90th-ranked Bogdan’s serve.

Bogdan was serving when the match was interrupted.

The Monterrey Open is a hard-court women’s tennis event played at Club Sonoma in this northern Mexican city.

The top seed is Spanish world No. 3 and reigning Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza, who defeated Mexican wildcard Renata Zarazua 6-1, 6-1 in first-round action on Tuesday night.

–IANS

tri/