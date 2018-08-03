Bohemia starts his ‘journey as an actor’

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Famous for his songs like “Car nachdi”, “Kali denali” and “Ek tera pyaar”, rapper Bohemia is all set to make his acting debut with a web series called “Dual Arrangement”.

Bohemia on Thursday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself from the sets of the series, which will be aired on a new streaming service called BLK Prime.

“While I start my journey as an actor, I hope to have the same support you all have always given me… oh so lovingly. ‘Dual Arrangement’,” he captioned the image.

Details about his role and the series are still under wraps.

Bohemia has worked on soundtracks of films like “Chandni Chowk to China”, “8 x 10 Tasveer” and “Desi Boyz”

