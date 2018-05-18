Bolivar to face Delfin in critical Copa Libertadores tie

La Paz, May 23 (IANS) Bolivar, the two-time defending Bolivian league champion, and Ecuador’s Delfin are preparing to square off this week in La Paz, with a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club soccer competition, on the line.

Thursday’s matches will have fans on the edge of their seats since all four teams in Group B – Colombia’s Atletico Nacional, Chile’s Colo Colo, Bolivar and Delfin – have a shot at advancing to the next round of the tournament, reported Efe.

Atletico Nacional and Colo Colo will also be in action in the sixth and last round of Group play.

Bolivar, coached by Brazilian Vinicius Eutropio, is last in Group B, with five points, and must blow out Delfin and then wait for the outcome of the Atletico Nacional-Colo Colo match in Medellin.

Delfin and Colo Colo both have seven points, but Colo Colo is in second place on goal differential.

–IANS

kk/vd