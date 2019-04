New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, son of veteran actor Dharmendra, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Deol, who met BJP President Amit Shah last week, joined the party here in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Deol entered the Hindi film industry with “Betaab” in 1983 and his best hits include “Border”, “Damini” and “Gadar…”.

–IANS

