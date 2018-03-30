Bollywood actors on a series of video messages on safe driving

Sources from Bollywood industry have stated that currently the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) has roped in Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan for a series of video messages on safe driving. Meanwhile as per report the actors were in Delhi for the shoot of their upcoming film ‘Sui Dhaaga Made in India’. A senior traffic police officer said they shot at Chandni Chowk and Shankar Market amid tight security.

The officer said “We wanted to do an event with them to promote safe driving but they were on a tight schedule and have recorded their video messages that will be uploaded on our Twitter handle”. Further in a video message that was uploaded on the traffic police’s Twitter handle, Anushka can be seen urging people to ride two-wheelers wearing helmets.

She said “Delhi Police does a lot of things for our safety. Your life is important for you and your loved ones. You should drive safely. While riding a motorcycle, you should always wear a helmet”. Moreover Varun’s video message was also uploaded on the micro blogging site by the traffic police.

Previously the Delhi Traffic Police has invited celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Kapil Sharma among others to dole out road safety lessons to Delhi guys.