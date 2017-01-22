Bollywood celebs saddened by Hirakhand Express tragedy

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities, including Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, are deeply saddened by the Hirakhand Express tragedy, which claimed at least 36 lives and left 50 people injured when the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

The incident occurred on Saturday at 11.30 p.m. near Kuneru station, 24 km from Rayagada in Odisha. The train was enroute to Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

Expressing their condolences, the actors in the hindi film fraternity took to their Twitter accounts. Here is what the celebs had to say:

Boman Irani: Condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the injured. Prayers. Hirakhand Express accident.

Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened by Hirakhand Express tragedy. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dear one. Praying for the injured.

Randeep Hooda: Heart goes out the victims of the accident and families.We have to find local vigilance of the tracks Hirakhand Express.

R. Madhavan: 32 Killed, 54 Injured After Hirakhand Express Derails In Andhra Pradesh… oh god. Not again… what’s happening.

