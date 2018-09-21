Bollywood celebs wish Lata Mangeshkar on 89th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) As melody queen Lata Mangeshkar turned 89 on Friday, celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Madhur Bhandarkar wished her good health and long life.

Mangeshkar started her career in 1943 at the age of 13 with the song “Naachu ya gade, khelu saari, mani haus bhaari ” for Marathi film “Kiti Hasaal”. She ventured into Hindi cinema with the song “Paa laagu kar jori re” for Vasant Joglekar’s movie “Aap Ki Seva Mein”.

Composer Ghulam Haider gave Lata her first major break in 1948 with the song “Dil mera toda” in the film “Majboor”. With “Aayega aanewaala”, a song in the movie “Mahal”, she registered one of her first musical hits.

Referred to as the Indian Nightingale, some of her hit numbers are “Dil vil pyar vyar”, “Bindiya chamkegi”, “Tune o rangeele kaisa jaadu kiya”, “Mere haathon mein”, “Aaja shaam hone aayi”, “Dil deewana bin sajna ke” and “Kitne ajeeb rishte hai yaha pe” among many.

One of her most memorable renditions is of “Ae mere watan ke logon”.

Here’s what celebrities had to say on her birthday:

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday, Lata Mangeshkarji! Thank you for giving us a song for every mood and a voice that will echo in our hearts forever… Wishing you lots of love, health and happiness!

Madhur Bhandarkar: Many happy returns of the day to the Nightingale of India and our Maa Saraswati… Lata Mangeshkar didi Wish you a happy and a healthy life. Goddess of music.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: ‘Dil toh paagal hai, dil deewana hai’….for your beautiful voice! You truly are the ‘Queen of Melody’ Lataji. Happy Birthday! I wish you good health and happiness

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: A very happy birthday to the legend Lata Mangeshkar. Having your name on the album of my film was no short of a dream come true for me. Thank you for giving us ‘Luka Chupi’.

Raveena Tandon: Was lucky to have her sing for me in my first film ‘Pathar Ke Phool’ The date India was blessed with one of the most sacred voices. Happy birthday Lataji. Wishing you good health and happiness for the days to come.

