Bollywood celebs wish ‘visionary’ Modi on 68th b’day

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a long and healthy life on his 68th birthday on Monday.

Amitabh tweeted on Sunday night: “Varsh nav, harsh nav, utkarsh nav (New year, new happiness, new flourish). Happy birthday PM Modi.”

Anupam shared a photograph of himself with Modi shaking hands and praised his “honesty and great vision”.

“Happy birthday PM Narendra Modiji. May God fulfil all your dreams, for our motherland, India. May you continue to lead our country for years with your hard work, honesty and great vision. May your critics continue to have sleepless nights. Wishing you a long and healthy life,” he captioned the image.

Rishi Kapoor also wished “Narendra bhai Modi” on his birthday.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi wished for “a long, healthy and prosperous life. Your selflessness is an inspiration to all of us. More power to you Sir!”

–IANS

