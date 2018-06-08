Bollywood director translating ‘Samaveda’ into Urdu, English

Patna, June 13 (IANS) Bollywood director Iqbal Durrani is translating “Samaveda” into Urdu and English to spread the message of harmony and humanity.

Durrani, known for his Hindi films “Kaal Chakra” and “Phool Aur Kaante”, is currently visiting his native village Baluatru in Bihar’s Banka district. He said he has been translating the “Samaveda” into Urdu and English.

“Inspired by my grandfather who was a teacher of Sanskrit in a government school in the 1960s, I am translating ‘Samaveda’ into Urdu and English,” he said.

Durrani said he has already completed the translation work.

“The typing work will start from July and I will do its editing and publication myself.”

Durrani said he will seek the help of intellectuals, social activists and others to promote his translated version of the “Samaveda”.

He feels it will help people understand the meaning of the ancient scripture that promotes peace and tolerance.

“‘Samaveda’ is a collection of hymns that spread love, peace and tolerance.”

He said there are some people with vested interests who spread hate against a particular community and instigate communal violence, and that such people have no knowledge of religion and religious scriptures.

–IANS

