Bollywood industry Facing tough times badly

According to sources Bollywood is simply going through a bad time with too much of hullabaloo and gloom. Meanwhile from being filled with certain controversies and hearing bad news about the stars, it is upsetting industry people as well as fans to a greater extent.

As per report first lady superstar of the Bollywood, Sridevi breathed her last on February 24th. Meanwhile the whole industry and especially her family and fans are finding it difficult to accept the bitter truth of her untimely demise.

Later after a week, the news about versatile actor Irrfan Khan’s rare disease has shaken the industry. Moreover the actor, who is in the peak stage of his career, himself revealed on March 5th, that he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor and is currently undergoing treatment in the UK.

Recently Bollywood’s most favorite superstar Salman is sentenced to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain two decades ago. Sources reported that this news left his fans as well as his family members and well-wishers from the industry in shock and they broke down into tears. Recently Salman was granted bail and his fans were excited to see him back.