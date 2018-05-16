Bollywood should highlight specially-abled kids-related issues: Vishal Dadlani

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani feels that Bollywood should highlight issues related to specially-abled children through films and music.

“In Bollywood, specially-abled people are shown in bad light. I think we should highlight these issues through films and music. Music is not only for entertainment, it contains feeling which can connect with the audience,” he said.

Vishal said that each individual is unique in its own right and everyone should have understanding of each other. He added that films like “Taare Zameen Par” made on the problem have worked really well.

He was interacting with media at the launch of recreated version of ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ by 6-Pack Band 2.0 (Specailly abled children) along with Ashish Patil, Vice President, Talent and Brand Partnerships, Business and Creative Head of Y-Films, and composer Shameer Tandon on Wednesday here.

A new version late 90s chartbuster song “Dil Toh Pagal Hai”, sung by a band comprising six specially-abled children, would spread awareness on mental health and disability.

“When the band approached me, I was deeply honoured because I knew it is a sensitive issue. I immediately said yes and we started recording in couple of days,” he said.

The song is curated by Shameer Tandon, and conceived and produced by Ashish Patil of Y-Films.

–IANS

