Bollywood, sports celebrities attend engagement party of Akash Ambani, Shloka

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani, got engaged to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta on Saturday and to celebrate the occasion, a lavish party was thrown on Monday night that witnessed many celebrities attending.

Ambani’s threw lavish party to celebrate engagement of lovely couple at their residence for their family and friends in Mumbai.

Akash appeared in classy blue three piece suit while his lady love appeared in light silver-maroon gown for the occasion.

Celebrities from the cinema and sports fraternity attended the high profile party. They included Katrina Kaif, Kiran Rao, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aradhya, Former Mumbai Indians players Harabhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan, as also Sagarika Ghatge, Anupama Chopra and John Abraham.

Akash proposed to Shloka at a private ceremony in Goa on Saturday.

They both studied together in Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Shloka, youngest of the three Mehta childrens, is director of Rosy Blue Foundation and the co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that matches volunteers with NGOs that need them. Shloka’s elder sister Diya recently married business tycoon Amit Jaiya’s (of Hardcastle Restaurants) son Ayush Jatia.

Akash currently heads strategy at Jio, Reliance Industry’s 4G service provider.

According to reports, the wedding is planned for December 2018.

–IANS

