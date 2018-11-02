Bollywood, TV celebs attend Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood and television celebrities attended a grand Diwali bash hosted by producer Ekta Kapoor at her residence here.

The attendees on Tuesday night included Shraddha Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Mona Singh, Shabana Azmi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Karishma Tanna, Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia, Nushrat Bharucha, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy.

In the photos, Mouni Ganguly is seen wearing a beige coloured lehenga choli with a pair of statement earrings, while Krystle D’Souza donned a green floral print asymmetrical gown with trumpet sleeves.

Karishma wore a corset style blouse and golden lehenga skirt with a complimentary dupatta. Mona wore a black long kurti and palazzo pants whereas Urvashi looked pretty in a simple black lehenga and a pink dupatta draped in saree style.

The new lovebirds in town Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar were also present at the party.

Neha Dhupia also arrived at the party in her full pregnancy glow and accompanying her was husband Angad Bedi.

“Dilwale” actress Kriti Sanon reached the venue in a red outfit. Popular director and father of Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan also graced the party with his presence. The director was joined by his wife.

Meanwhile, the couples of television namely Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were snapped while making their way towards Ekta’s bash.

–IANS

