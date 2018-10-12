Bollywood visits Goddess Durga on Dashmi

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) B-Town on Dashmi (Dusshera) took to the oldest and the biggest Durga Pooja in Mumbai on Thursday. Some of the biggest celebrities who came to take Goddess Durga’s blessings were Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Jaya Bachchan and many more.

Hosted by the North Bombay Sorbojanim Pooja Samiti members, the banquet held in Mumbai is visited by numerous TV and big-screen celebrities every year throughout the festive season.

Varun Dhawan on Thursday was seen at the banquet performing pooja in his festive avatar. The actor wore a red Kurti and paired it with a traditional white Chuddidar.

Amir Khan’s wife, writer, and producer Kiran Rao was seen at the venue with son, Azad Rao Khan.

Jaya Bachchan graced the pooja in a yellow, red silk bordered saree along with a family friend.

Kajol who just released ‘Helicopter Eela’ was seen in a gorgeous white and red Kanjivaram Saree, serving prasad to the devotees.

Directors, Imtiaz Ali and Ayan Mukherji, were seen together posing for the shutterbugs.

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, Ishita Dutta, Vastal Seth Tanisha Mukherji and Sumona Chakravarti were also present for the last day on Durga festival in Mumbai.

