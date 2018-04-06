Bollywood’s Big B mistook Ranbir for Sanjay Dutt

According to sources Amitabh Bachchan is one actor from the film industry who is known to laud young talent for the portrayal of a role on the big screen. As per the latest from the industry to win his words of praise is none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently Amitabh happened to watch the teaser of Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor and he was mighty impressed by it. According to a report, after seeing the teaser, Amitabh could not believe that it was Ranbir all along doing the act not Sanjay Dutt. “So you guys got Sanju to do that shot?”

Accordingly in movie will see Ranbir portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt. Moreover the film has Dia Mirza as Sanjay’s wife Maanyata Dutt, veteran actors Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal playing Sanjay’s parents Nargis and Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim, Jim Sarbh as Salman Khan among others.

Further in addition, Karishma Tanna and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in supporting roles in the film. The movie is titled as ‘Sanju’, was previously scheduled for a December release. However, its release date was pushed away by the makers in order to have good box office collections.