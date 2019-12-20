Bollywood’s Class of 2020

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.

A quick stock of newcomers who made their debut in 2019 shows Ananya Panday has surely been the most impressive. Chunky Pandey’s daughter was liked for her performance in “Student Of The Year 2”, despite the film’s below-expectation show. In “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, she struck effortless chemistry with Kartik Aaryan. Others who garnered attention included Ananya’s SOTY 2 co-star Tara Sutaria, Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri (whose debut film “Yeh Saali Aashiqui” failed to click), Vardhan’s co-star Shivaleeka Oberoi, Nutan’s grand-daughter Pranutan Bahl (“Notebook”) and Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani (“Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota”). Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and his co-star Sahher Bambba (in “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”) and Zaheer Iqbal (“Notebook”) were a few other debutants who were hyped.

With every new year, the stakes become tougher for Bollywood newcomers. Can the class of 2020 manage to pass the box-office test with flying colours?

IANS takes a look at the B-Town entrants who might create a buzz in 2020.MANUSHI CHHILLAR

Ever since Manushi earned the Miss Universe crown in 2017, the Indian audiences has been waiting to hear the news of her B-Town debut. It’s finally happening. Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in 2020 opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. She plays Sanyogita in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s period drama “Prithviraj”, which stars Akshay Kumar in the title role. The YRF flick is slated to hit theatres in Diwali.ISABELLE KAIF

Being Katrina Kaif’s sister can be an advantage, but there is also the drawback of expectation. Isabelle has done a brief role in a 2014 crossover film titled “Dr Cabbie” before this, and has featured in cosmetics brand endorsements. She makes her Bollywood debut in Karan Butani’s movie “Kwatha”, a drama set against an Army backdrop and starring Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

AHAN SHETTY

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya has already forayed Bollywood, and now it is the son’s turn. Ahan will make his debut in the Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film “RX 100”. The Milan Luthria directorial is titled “Tadap” and features Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan.

ALAYA F.

Unconfirmed reports state Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F. has signed a three-film deal even before her debut film releases, with producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. In her debut film, Alaya plays Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in his co-production, “Jawaani Jaaneman”. The slice-of-life father-daughter story also stars Tabu.

AHAAN PANDEY

Even though no official announcement has been made, the grapevine is abuzz that Chunky Pandey’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Pandey will make his Bollywood debut in an action flick backed by Yash Raj Films. Reports claim that the youngster is preparing hard to make himself suitable for the industry, and is undergoing acting and dance training. Looks like YRF might make an announcement soon.

SHALINI PANDEY

Shalini impressed with her performance in Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu superhit “Arjun Reddy” a couple of year back, and went on to feature in several Tamil and Telugu films including the critically acclaimed “Mahanati”. The 25-year-old is now all set to foray B-Town as Ranveer Singh’s heroine in the YRF comedy drama “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”.

KEERTHY SURESH

National Award-winner Keerthy will make her B-Town debut alongside Ajay Devgn in the biographical sports drama “Maidaan”. The Amit Sharma directorial is a biopic of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who changed the course of the game in India.

KRYSTLE D’SOUZA

Television actress Krystle D’Souza makes her Bollywood debut in the psychological suspense drama “Chehre”, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffery. Krystle, 29, has been a popular face on TV thanks to her daily soaps such as “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai”, “Brahmarakshas: Jaag Utha Shaitaan” and “Belan Wali Bahu”.

–IANS

abh/vnc