Bollywood’s Father and Daughter had amazing experience at IPL

Bollywood industry’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan is not just the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but also its most enthusiastic supporter. Meanwhile if you have been following their matches, you cannot have missed Shah Rukh cheering for his home team from the stands, often accompanied by daughter Suhana.

Moreover when KKR played their first IPL match of the season, Shah Rukh was there to show support. Presently this time, he was accompanied by Suhana, who had the team logo embroidered on her tank top. Further SRK, had worn a plain white tee, but tied a violet and gold scarf around his neck.

Accordingly the Kolkata Knight Riders were playing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens. Further KKR successfully chased the target of 177, and won the match by four wickets. Media reports that Shah Rukh will be seen next on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’, in which he will play a vertically challenged character.

‘Zero’, which also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, will hit the screens on December 21, 2018. Presently rumors are rife that Shah Rukh has also given his nod to Don 3 and the Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Salute and yet there is no official confirmation of the same.