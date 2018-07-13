Bollywood’s football fans hail France’s victory

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) From Amitabh Bachchan to Shatrughan Sinha and Ranveer Singh to Arjun Kapoor, a slew of celebrities who are ardent football fans have hailed France’s victory at the FIFA World Cup 2018, besides lauding the diversity that the team represents.

The team has won the tournament for the second time in 20 years.

France scored twice in each half as they thumped a combative Croatia 4-2 in a dramatic final to win the FIFA World Cup in Moscow on Sunday.

Here’s what the celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Congratulations France for winning the World Cup! Congratulations Croatia for winning our hearts and congratulations Russia for a most fantastic World Cup 2018. Systematic, efficient, secure, filled with incredible hospitality and smiling faces everywhere.

Ranveer Singh: Throwback to yelling… “Allez les bleus” at the Stade de France! Congrats. Great win!

Shatrughan Sinha: What a World Cup! Croatia comes 2nd with a marvellous performance. This makes a bigger news. Congrats! God bless and France France France… Victory in the World Cup makes France a greater France. Heartiest congratulations. What a tough and interesting match, both deserve kudos!

Shekhar Kapur: Wonderful to watch President Emmanuel Macron of France cheer for a French team that is built mostly of players that were African refugees, immigrants or kids of immigrants. The very people Europe shuns now World Cup 2018.

Arjun Kapoor: Congratulations to France consistent through the tournament and they beat a superb Belgium team along the way…commiserations to Croatia played well and deserved an even battlefield to win the cup but they still showed resilience and grit to chase it till the end FIFA World Cup 2018.

Abhishek Bachchan: Congratulations to France on winning the world cup! Hard luck Croatia.

Bipasha Basu: Yay France. I was the solo supporter of France in my family. Had to dance alone.

Ronnie Screwvala: Well played Croatia but it was France’s game through and through even with less time with the ball. Exciting finish to a World Cup that showed anything is possible and it’s not over till it’s over.

Esha Gupta: It was an obvious win for France… But Croatia my heart is with you.. well done boys and congrats to the champions.

Adnan Sami: Congratulations France! They played brilliantly. Truth be told, I was supporting France for 2 reasons. 1. Love Napoleon.

2. Love French Food.

Nushrat Bharucha: Me playing football… Naah France playing football.. Oh yeah! A team above all. Above all a team. And what a team they are! World Cup Final. France victory goal.

Divya Dutta Congratulations France!! What a game and Croatia, great to see you in the finals! Awesome finale!

Huma Qureshi: And that’s how it’s done France Champions! Croatia be proud. You fought hard!

Anubhav Sinha: Well played France and Croatia… solid entertainment.. congrats France… Champs Élysées would be one night club tonight.

Diana Penty: Ok, so the better team won. Congratulations France on becoming the World Champions tonight! Well done! Croatia, well played…my heart is still with you World Cup Final.

Vivek Oberoi: Congratulations France. World Cup glory is yours! An incredibly entertaining final! A roller coaster with 6 goals! Mbappe is the future a revelation! Well played Croatia, Fifa World Cup Final.

