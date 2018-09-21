Bologna earns first Serie A win, adds to Roma’s woes

Bologna (Italy), Sep 24 (IANS) Roma continued their four-game Serie A winless drought with a 0-2 loss to host Bologna, a lower-ranked team in the Italian football league standings.

This was Bologna’s first win for the 2018/2019 season, despite the fact that Roma had a controlling presence for most of the match here at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Sunday, reports Efe.

Bologna’s Italian midfielder Federico Mattiello opened the scoring in the 36th minute, and Paraguay striker Federico Santander doubled the lead one minute before the hour mark.

Roma tried to rally back but without success, despite coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s substitutions.

Roma sits in the 12th spot of the Serie A table with five points, while Bologna is at 18th with four points after three defeats and one draw.

The loss also comes on the back of Roma’s disappointing UEFA Champions League opener against Real Madrid, which ended 0-3.

In another Serie A tie, Udinese earned a 2-0 away win over Chievo Verona at the Marc’Antonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona.

Argentine winger Rodrigo De Paul scored Udinese’s first goal in the 74th minute, while Italian striker Kevin Lasagna ensured the victory with a final goal in the last minute before stoppage time.

Udinese holds the seventh spot of the Italian league table with eight points after two wins, two draws and one defeat.

Despite two draws and three defeats this season, Chievo is still in last place with negative one point, following a Serie A decision to deduct three points after the club was caught falsifying its financial accounting.

