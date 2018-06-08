Bolt continues pursuit of professional football career

London, June 8 (IANS) The world’s fastest man Usain Bolt said that he still hopes to play professional football in big clubs although he has got many offers from small division teams.

Bolt, who holds the 100m world record of 9.58 seconds set in 2009, will captain a World XI in this year’s Soccer Aid Tournament at Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium on June 10, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Football is something that’s always been a passion, that I always played over time with my friends at school, but because it was so dangerous to tackle, all my coaches did not allow me to play football,” the 31-year-old said on Thursday after training with the likes of former Manchester City player Yaya Toure and Arsenal and France star Robert Pires.

“Now that I’ve retired I play a lot more and I am trying to get into it and I’m just going to see where it goes, nothing tried nothing done,” Bolt added.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist has made no secret of the fact that he is a devoted Manchester United fan, and the Jamaican superstar has been on trial with German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Norwegian club Stromgodset.

“We get a lot of offers but it’s from small division clubs so I am just giving myself time to train. I’m taking this game as audition to show off my skills, to show off what I have,” Bolt said.

But former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp, who will act as the head coach of Bolt’s team on Sunday, poured cold water on his ambition.

“I think he might play in a championship club but not in the Premier League,” the 71-year-old said when asked if he would sign Bolt as an English Premier League manager.

“But I will suggest Arsenal sign him as soon as possible,” said Redknapp, who managed Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham from 2008-2012.

–IANS

ajb/bg