Bolt could call it day in football by end of month

Melbourne, Nov 15 (IANS) Star sprinter Usain Bolt will give himself until the end of November to take a call on whether to continue pursuing a career in professional football or not.

“I’ve got a lot of offers from a lot of other clubs out there,” Bolt told Omnisport.

“We’ll make a decision before the end of November if I’m going to go to another club or call it actually quits.”

The eight-time Olympic champion turned down an offer from Central Coast Mariners following a long trial with the A-League club.

Bolt took part in the club’s most recent A-League tie against Melbourne Victory despite failing to reach an agreement with the Mariners.

Bolt has also trained with Norwegian team Stromsgodset and German giants Borussia Dortmund.

