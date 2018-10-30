Bolt leaves Australian club after trial period ends

Sydney, Nov 2 (IANS) Retired sprint world record holder and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica has ended his trial with the Central Coast Mariners, the Australian football club announced on Friday.

The Central Coast Mariners and Bolt’s representative Ricky Simms were in talks with third parties to find a solution for the hiring of the former athletics star, reports Efe.

“Despite the several promising potential partners, Bolt and the Central Coast Mariners concluded amicably that they will not be able to reach an adequate agreement in a timely manner,” the the club said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the Central Coast Mariners owners, management, staff, players and fans for making me feel welcome during my time there. I wish the club success for the season ahead,” said Bolt, who joined the team in August for an indefinite trial period.

The Central Coast Mariners was the fourth team that Bolt approached after testing with Borussia Dortmund of Germany, Sundowns of South Africa and Stromsgodset of Norway.

