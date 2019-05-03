Boman takes auto ride with Marathi actress-driver

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Boman Irani was inspired by a Marathi actress named Laxmi, who also drives an auto. The Bollywood actor called her a real life hero and said he was proud of her.

The 59-year-old actor met Laxmi on Thursday night, driving an auto and greeted her on the road.

Sharing a video clip of the incident, Boman shared the inspiring story of how Laxmi juggled between the two jobs of acting in Marathi serials and driving an auto-rickshaw.

In the video, Boman can be seen sitting next to her on the driver’s seat.

He captioned the video: “Met this amazing Super lady Laxmi, acts in Marathi serials and is also a rickshaw driver. Such an inspiration. A real life hero. Hope you also get a chance to ride in her rickshaw. She is a real bundle of energy. So very proud of you Laxmi and wish you the very best always.”

On the acting front, Boman will be seen in the “PM Narendra Modi” biopic, which will hit the theatres on May 24, after the Lok Sabha election results are announced.

The film, on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was stopped just a night before its worldwide release on April 11 when the parliamentary polls kicked off.

